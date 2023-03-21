First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 30,548 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 5.67% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPLE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.53. 394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,576. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.57. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

