First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.81

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 8014631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 24.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.00.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

