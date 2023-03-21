First Tin (LON:1SN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.50

Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 356943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.09).

The company has a market cap of £19.92 million and a P/E ratio of -797.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.16.

First Tin Plc operates as a tin development company in Germany and Australia. The company's flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

