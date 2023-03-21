First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 33,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,564. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $621.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

