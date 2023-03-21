FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$4,224,000.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.00, for a total value of C$4,224,000.00.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FSV traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$186.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,480. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$188.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$174.25. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$145.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$198.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.1513158 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

About FirstService

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.