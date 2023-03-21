Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 723 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $182.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average of $189.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.