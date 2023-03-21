Focused Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

