Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

