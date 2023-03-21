Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $199.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

