Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $4.41 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

