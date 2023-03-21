Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Coupang were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 1,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 677,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100,827 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,824,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after purchasing an additional 783,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.02.

Shares of CPNG opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

