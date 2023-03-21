Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.