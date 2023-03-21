Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,224 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Chewy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chewy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Chewy by 21.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

CHWY stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $52.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

