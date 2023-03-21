Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.09.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.57.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

