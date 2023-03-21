Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 714.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,006 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

