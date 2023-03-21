Foot Locker Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 17,127 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 112% compared to the typical volume of 8,071 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Foot Locker Stock Up 6.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

FL traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.60. 3,337,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.45%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

