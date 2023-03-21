Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lessened by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 73,009 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,649,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

