Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,503,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 87,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 62,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 72,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 29,486,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,514,008. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

