Fruits 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $290,667.10 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Fruits has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $290,667.10 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.15 or 0.00360641 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.83 or 0.26212669 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

