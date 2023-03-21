Fruits (FRTS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $261,235.34

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $261,235.34 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fruits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00362552 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,414.38 or 0.26351537 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.