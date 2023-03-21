FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 386,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 55,967 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 273,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.77%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

