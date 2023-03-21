FTX Token (FTT) Hits Market Cap of $477.15 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. FTX Token has a market cap of $477.15 million and $23.92 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00005160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00364587 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.47 or 0.26502068 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010351 BTC.

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

