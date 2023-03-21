G999 (G999) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, G999 has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $5,015.21 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00061960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00042197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018607 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000192 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.