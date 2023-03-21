G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, G999 has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $5,271.16 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00061589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00042592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018576 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001415 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

