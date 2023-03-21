Gala Market Capitalization Hits $302.18 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Gala has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $302.18 million and $273.30 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00364987 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,443.44 or 0.26528559 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010361 BTC.

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.