Galxe Market Cap Reaches $98.95 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $98.95 million and $22.22 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00006494 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Galxe Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

