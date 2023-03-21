Galxe Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Galxe has a market cap of $98.95 million and approximately $22.22 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Galxe has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Galxe token can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00006494 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars.

