GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 7.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.08. 887,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,318,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GameStop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
GameStop Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
