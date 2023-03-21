GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 7.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.08. 887,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,318,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GameStop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 411.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

