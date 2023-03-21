Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Raises Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

Shares of Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,086 ($13.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,116.61. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 954 ($11.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,510 ($18.54). The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,883.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

