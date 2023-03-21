Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $58,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.00. 567,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,218. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

