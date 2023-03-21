Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $30.98 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $30,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.53. The stock had a trading volume of 532,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

