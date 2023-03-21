Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,384 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $38,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.95. 955,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,141. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

