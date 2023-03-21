Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 208,603 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,603 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after buying an additional 120,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,382,000 after buying an additional 82,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 and have sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.13. 3,076,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,232,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

