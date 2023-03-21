Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 57,004 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 57,004 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $43,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.66.

NKE stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

