Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 6,073 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $85,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.83. The company had a trading volume of 547,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,464. The firm has a market cap of $313.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

