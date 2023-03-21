Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 85,927 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,927 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $26,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,464,000 after acquiring an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after acquiring an additional 328,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,655,000 after acquiring an additional 294,564 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.6 %

ED traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 570,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.92. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

