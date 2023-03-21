Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,109 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.81. 2,793,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,843,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

