Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $6.44 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,121 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 87,780 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 3.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,932 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,113 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LUV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,783. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.