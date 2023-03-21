Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $742,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

