Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 264,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.77. 620,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,350. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.