Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $26.79 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $391.67 million, a PE ratio of -223.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth $259,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.