Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Trading Down 1.8%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.84. 141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

The company has a market cap of $11.40 million, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 562.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,243,000.

The Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (CHIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Health Care 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the health care sector. The index includes A shares. CHIH was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

