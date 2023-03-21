Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 1,342 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $16,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

KEYS traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.35. 304,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,659. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.33 and its 200 day moving average is $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.