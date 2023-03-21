Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 889 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.65. 1,038,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,711. The company has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

