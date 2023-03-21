Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 219 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 1.7% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ASML were worth $66,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 23.4% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded down $5.81 on Tuesday, hitting $640.52. 292,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,067. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The company has a market cap of $252.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $646.52 and its 200-day moving average is $560.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

