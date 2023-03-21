Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $20.64 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVSGet Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Novartis were worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Shares of Novartis stock remained flat at $83.43 during trading on Tuesday. 995,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,605. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

