Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $27.53 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $27,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.15. The stock had a trading volume of 431,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.