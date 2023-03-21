Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 577 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $35,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $7.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.51. 482,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.61. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.