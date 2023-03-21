Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 130 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,854 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.70.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,115 shares of company stock worth $7,332,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.08 on Tuesday, reaching $366.96. 1,590,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,612. The company has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

