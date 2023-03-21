Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,425 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,817,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,096,868. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

